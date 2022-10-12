 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 12 October 2022

V0.1243 - Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Hi all,

Fix focus for custom battles.

Fixes

  • Fixed crash caused by changing page on custom battle unit selection when there are 0 vehicles in the selected faction.
  • Fixed 'Starter blueprints' toggle not disabling starter blueprints the first time it's toggled off.
  • Fixed 'Fields' scenario loading non-midwar designs due to recent changes.
  • Fixed scenario starting even when the current design is invalid. The scenario would start but the designer would stay active.
  • Fixed broken lighting on reworked 'Dunes' scenario on low graphics settings.

Optimizations

  • Enabled texture streaming. Allowing significant decreases in video memory usage of far away vehicles.
  • Reduced enemy budget on 'Dunes' scenario. The increased number of spawn points raised the number of vehicles spawning, causing major performance issues.

Let me know if this patch gave you a performance boost.

  • Hamish

