V0.1243 - Fixes

Hi all,
Fix focus for custom battles.
Fixes
- Fixed crash caused by changing page on custom battle unit selection when there are 0 vehicles in the selected faction.
- Fixed 'Starter blueprints' toggle not disabling starter blueprints the first time it's toggled off.
- Fixed 'Fields' scenario loading non-midwar designs due to recent changes.
- Fixed scenario starting even when the current design is invalid. The scenario would start but the designer would stay active.
- Fixed broken lighting on reworked 'Dunes' scenario on low graphics settings.
Optimizations
- Enabled texture streaming. Allowing significant decreases in video memory usage of far away vehicles.
- Reduced enemy budget on 'Dunes' scenario. The increased number of spawn points raised the number of vehicles spawning, causing major performance issues.
Let me know if this patch gave you a performance boost.
- Hamish
