Patch 4.1.0.5 - Reworked Recoil System

In this patch we are introducing a reworked recoil system with multiple new settings:
Weapons recoil changes:
- Improved recoil smoothness and precision.
- Added many types of interpolations methods such as EASE IN, EASE OUT etc.
- Enabled Recoil Reset functionality, this also supports interpolation and speed adjustments.
- Added new Recoil Type "Predictive (CSGO)", see preview below.
"Predictive (CSGO)" recoil type example:
"Predictive" recoil type example:
"Random" recoil type example:
"Predictive (Multishot)" recoil type example:
Other changes:
- Fixed scenarios and routines descriptions containing the character "r" where a line break occurred.
- Slightly improved leaderboard loading times after completing a scenario.
- Fixed "Friends Only" button in the Ranked tab not being clickable.
- Fixed "Statistics" button in the Pause Menu not having the correct font size.
Changed files in this update