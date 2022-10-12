 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 12 October 2022

Patch 4.1.0.5 - Reworked Recoil System

Patch 4.1.0.5 - Build 9705288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are introducing a reworked recoil system with multiple new settings:

Weapons recoil changes:

  • Improved recoil smoothness and precision.
  • Added many types of interpolations methods such as EASE IN, EASE OUT etc.
  • Enabled Recoil Reset functionality, this also supports interpolation and speed adjustments.
  • Added new Recoil Type "Predictive (CSGO)", see preview below.

"Predictive (CSGO)" recoil type example:

"Predictive" recoil type example:

"Random" recoil type example:

"Predictive (Multishot)" recoil type example:

Other changes:

  • Fixed scenarios and routines descriptions containing the character "r" where a line break occurred.
  • Slightly improved leaderboard loading times after completing a scenario.
  • Fixed "Friends Only" button in the Ranked tab not being clickable.
  • Fixed "Statistics" button in the Pause Menu not having the correct font size.

