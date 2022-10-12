 Skip to content

Grim Quest update for 12 October 2022

1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added Manifestation Device as loot for Hunted Quarry final boss
  • fixed Haunted Quarry dungeon progress not saving properly
  • fixed some enemies health not scaling on advanced combat mode
  • other minor bug fixes and typo corrections

