- added Manifestation Device as loot for Hunted Quarry final boss
- fixed Haunted Quarry dungeon progress not saving properly
- fixed some enemies health not scaling on advanced combat mode
- other minor bug fixes and typo corrections
Grim Quest update for 12 October 2022
1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Grim Quest Content Depot 1918131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update