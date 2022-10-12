- Added WMR controller mappings for OpenXR
- Teleport now also teleports to instruments/drums/controls if you point the teleport Arc at a dynamic scene item
- Fixed DJ panel wrong size on Undo/Redo
- Fixed crash in Cliffs world when opening the Camera
- VFX always shows the info 'i' when pointing at it
Tranzient update for 12 October 2022
Hotfix 1.05.00.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AliveInMusic Content Depot 903911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update