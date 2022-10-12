 Skip to content

Tranzient update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix 1.05.00.07

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added WMR controller mappings for OpenXR
  • Teleport now also teleports to instruments/drums/controls if you point the teleport Arc at a dynamic scene item
  • Fixed DJ panel wrong size on Undo/Redo
  • Fixed crash in Cliffs world when opening the Camera
  • VFX always shows the info 'i' when pointing at it

