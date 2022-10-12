Watch, wishlist, play - The Pegasus Expedition jumps into Early Access soon!

Hello everyone!

As you may have noticed, Fulqrum Publishing are working on an epic narrative 4X strategy The Pegasus Expedition! The game will be launching into Early Access on October 20!

You will get an exclusive chance to take a closer look at its gameplay, for our favorite streamer Jared Bair will be playing the game on his Twitch channel along with the developer Jaakko Vesterinen, who will be commenting! Tune in on October 13, 11PM CEST (5PM EST).

Watch the Early Access release date revelation trailer below:

You still have a chance to play the DEMO of the game on Steam, hurry up though, it won't be available forever! And we would be very happy if you added The Pegasus Expedition to your wishlists, it helps more than you think!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1521070/The_Pegasus_Expedition/

Last but not least, don't forget to follow us on our Social Media to get all the news not only about The Pegasus Expedition, and perhaps even win some free games!