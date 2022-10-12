 Skip to content

Expense update for 12 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significant performance improvements in "Home"
  • Apostrophe works correctly in messenger
  • Visibility of platform path is now retriggerable
  • A few more minor adjustments and fixes

