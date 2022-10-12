- Significant performance improvements in "Home"
- Apostrophe works correctly in messenger
- Visibility of platform path is now retriggerable
- A few more minor adjustments and fixes
Expense update for 12 October 2022
Update Notes for Oct 12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update