Patch notes 2022-10-12

Today we've got a small patch for you with some nice improvements - enjoy!
Audio
- The beaver shanty made by our community “The Shores of Beaver Bay” will now play during credits.
UI
- Updated the scrollbar design in some interfaces.
- Fixed some off-center icons in building cost tooltips.
- Fixed the displaced hide/show water button.
- Updated the icon for a construction site being unreachable.
Misc.
- Improved building deletion tool selection, it should no longer mark unintended targets as often.
- Unreachable resources marked for deletion will now display this information.
- Reversed the order in IDedicatedDecoratorInitializer - if you’re a modder you know what that means.
Bugs
- Buildings with entrances above the ground level no longer show “Entrance blocked” warning during construction site placement.
- Placing a large number of shrines close to one another will no longer make the fire sound effect too loud.
- Fixed selected construction site appearing incorrectly when closing a building category on the toolbar.
- Fixed not being able to select the Golem Part Factory when clicking at its front at a certain angle.
- Fixed Wellbeing Summary panel displaying “NaN” values at 0 population.
- Fixed minor translation errors.
We've also pushed a small update to the Experimental branch, containing missing translations of an in-game status.
Changed depots in experimental branch