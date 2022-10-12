 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 12 October 2022

Patch notes 2022-10-12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Today we've got a small patch for you with some nice improvements - enjoy!

Audio

  • The beaver shanty made by our community “The Shores of Beaver Bay” will now play during credits.

UI

  • Updated the scrollbar design in some interfaces.
  • Fixed some off-center icons in building cost tooltips.
  • Fixed the displaced hide/show water button.
  • Updated the icon for a construction site being unreachable.

Misc.

  • Improved building deletion tool selection, it should no longer mark unintended targets as often.
  • Unreachable resources marked for deletion will now display this information.
  • Reversed the order in IDedicatedDecoratorInitializer - if you’re a modder you know what that means.

Bugs

  • Buildings with entrances above the ground level no longer show “Entrance blocked” warning during construction site placement.
  • Placing a large number of shrines close to one another will no longer make the fire sound effect too loud.
  • Fixed selected construction site appearing incorrectly when closing a building category on the toolbar.
  • Fixed not being able to select the Golem Part Factory when clicking at its front at a certain angle.
  • Fixed Wellbeing Summary panel displaying “NaN” values at 0 population.
  • Fixed minor translation errors.

We've also pushed a small update to the Experimental branch, containing missing translations of an in-game status.

Changed depots in experimental branch

