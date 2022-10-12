 Skip to content

Search update for 12 October 2022

2022.10.12 《Search》update

Hello everyone, here is the content of this update:

  1. Adjust the lens effect

  2. Fixed the water body determination problem in the sewer level switching scene

  3. Fix some of the problems found

  4. Replace the game icon

