Patch v9.4

//bug fixes
- It was possible to get the Meldin Time achievement as the Meldum class.
- If the Blacksmith upgrade menu popped up but you had no relics to upgrade then it would cause a crash.
- The Wandering Merchant would cause a freeze if you had a lot of relics already.
- The falling King could push you and your minions down into a Giant Pot Bro thus trapping them.
- The upgrade Blacksmith could offer a Blood Pact which was pointless.
- The Boned Magnet relic wasn't initially having an effect if bought from a Wandering Merchant or Blacksmith.
