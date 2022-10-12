 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 12 October 2022

Patch v9.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • It was possible to get the Meldin Time achievement as the Meldum class.
  • If the Blacksmith upgrade menu popped up but you had no relics to upgrade then it would cause a crash.
  • The Wandering Merchant would cause a freeze if you had a lot of relics already.
  • The falling King could push you and your minions down into a Giant Pot Bro thus trapping them.
  • The upgrade Blacksmith could offer a Blood Pact which was pointless.
  • The Boned Magnet relic wasn't initially having an effect if bought from a Wandering Merchant or Blacksmith.

