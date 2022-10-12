 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 12 October 2022

Patch 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed problems caused by quest units (Chattersword, Rat, Zombie) being revived with a button
  • Fixed the game getting stuck on loading screen instead of displaying a message when there is no connection to Steam API
  • The bugged flute sound in the Rat quest should hopefully be fixed as well

