- Fixed problems caused by quest units (Chattersword, Rat, Zombie) being revived with a button
- Fixed the game getting stuck on loading screen instead of displaying a message when there is no connection to Steam API
- The bugged flute sound in the Rat quest should hopefully be fixed as well
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 12 October 2022
Patch 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
