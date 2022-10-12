- Added dynamic drawings of Lin Yuanshan, π and Yan, and added expressions of Zhou Hanzhe
- Fix some minor problems of voice confusion in the script
蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 12 October 2022
SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES VER 1.0.11 update notes
