Outcore update for 12 October 2022

Oct 12 patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Adjusted Lumi's jump arc
  • Fixed another case in which loading the game in the basement causes the basement's entrance to be locked
  • Fixed deaths that happen for no apparent reason in the mastermind's hate route
  • Fixed getting the wrong answer in the mastermind's simp phase causing the simp heart to not reappear
  • Fixed another sonar bug caused by non English letters in the player's desktop path

Upcoming in the near future:

  • Star aiming using mouse (this one might take some time though)
  • Fix Lumi not being droppable into the memory window for some people

