Oct 12 patch

Fixes:
- Adjusted Lumi's jump arc
- Fixed another case in which loading the game in the basement causes the basement's entrance to be locked
- Fixed deaths that happen for no apparent reason in the mastermind's hate route
- Fixed getting the wrong answer in the mastermind's simp phase causing the simp heart to not reappear
- Fixed another sonar bug caused by non English letters in the player's desktop path
Upcoming in the near future:
- Star aiming using mouse (this one might take some time though)
- Fix Lumi not being droppable into the memory window for some people
Changed files in this update