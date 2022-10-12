 Skip to content

Cave Guessers update for 12 October 2022

Patch Notes for 12 October

Patch Notes for 12 October 2022

Features & Improvements

  • Mammoth now even cuddlier with some blink animation goodness
  • Mammoth liana now swings more enthusiastically
  • colors on the background of “What’s that tune?” are more pleasing to look at
  • chat input is now carried over between games / lobby / ending
  • chat input draws focus as soon as you start to type - you don’t need to have the input selected

Fixes

  • fix a bug where names in the info section were not updated when someone disconnected
  • fixed a bug where the mammoth guide would not proceed
  • fixed a rare case where two mammoth guides could spawn
  • fix handover when explaining player disconnects in “watch your words”

