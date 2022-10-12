Patch Notes for 12 October

Features & Improvements
- Mammoth now even cuddlier with some blink animation goodness
- Mammoth liana now swings more enthusiastically
- colors on the background of “What’s that tune?” are more pleasing to look at
- chat input is now carried over between games / lobby / ending
- chat input draws focus as soon as you start to type - you don’t need to have the input selected
Fixes
- fix a bug where names in the info section were not updated when someone disconnected
- fixed a bug where the mammoth guide would not proceed
- fixed a rare case where two mammoth guides could spawn
- fix handover when explaining player disconnects in “watch your words”
