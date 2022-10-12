 Skip to content

4X4 update for 12 October 2022

path_0X2 2022.10.12

Build 9703776 · Last edited by Wendy

4X4 now supports Korean and Japanese!
I adjusted the level of difficulty for Stage 1 and 2

이제4X4가 한국어,일본어를 지원합니다!
스테이지1과2 난이도를 조금 조정했습니다

これから4X4が韓国語、日本語をサポートします！
ステージ1と2の難易度を少し調整しました。

