path_0X2 2022.10.12

4X4 now supports Korean and Japanese!
I adjusted the level of difficulty for Stage 1 and 2
이제4X4가 한국어,일본어를 지원합니다!
스테이지1과2 난이도를 조금 조정했습니다
これから4X4が韓国語、日本語をサポートします！
ステージ1と2の難易度を少し調整しました。
