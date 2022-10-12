 Skip to content

Gorilla Football update for 12 October 2022

V3.3.2 Update Logs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Show avators of other players nearby their profile pages;
  2. Add 6 new costumes;
  3. Set the map of qualifying room back to urban field;
  4. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

