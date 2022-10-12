- Show avators of other players nearby their profile pages;
- Add 6 new costumes;
- Set the map of qualifying room back to urban field;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes.
Gorilla Football update for 12 October 2022
V3.3.2 Update Logs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
