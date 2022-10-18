 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 18 October 2022

Version 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9702150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few more quick fixes to oddities and more rare crashes!

1.3.3 Patch Notes
  • Fixed UI update ordering issue leading to incorrect sponsor point requirements being show
  • Fixed crash when running recovery with a rider having 0 base energy or 0 base attack
  • Completed tutorial tracking is now bound to players steam account
  • The game will no longer crash if you rename a save file - however it will resave the game using the original filename once the game is loaded.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

The Cyclist: Tactics Content Depot 1237071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link