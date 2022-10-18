Version 1.3.3

Just a few more quick fixes to oddities and more rare crashes!
1.3.3 Patch Notes
- Fixed UI update ordering issue leading to incorrect sponsor point requirements being show
- Fixed crash when running recovery with a rider having 0 base energy or 0 base attack
- Completed tutorial tracking is now bound to players steam account
- The game will no longer crash if you rename a save file - however it will resave the game using the original filename once the game is loaded.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update