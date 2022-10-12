 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 12 October 2022

Glowing grass has been fixed!

Hello shopkeepers!

This is a super small update, but I just wanted to let everyone know we've finally fixed glowing grass which should greatly help immersion.

Before / After

Changed files in this update

