- Increased star system size by 50%. (Now 75% of the original size.)
- Tweaked galaxy map generation to have more variety of faction ships and stations in most star systems. (Does not affect existing saves.)
- When replacing a storage room with another storage room, any shared storage tiles will now keep their resource designations.
- It is no longer possible to hyper-jump to a station when wanted by that station's faction.
- The itemized expense report shown when hovering the cursor over the "MAKE IT SO" button will now display the cost to purchase any missing resources.
- Added a popup message upon achieving "Legendary" (10000) fame.
- Added "Reset Crew" option to the ship hamburger menu in Creative Mode which will teleport all crew back to their starting stations.
- Spanish translation updates.
- Bugfix: Crash when deconstructing parts while playing Career mode on Builder difficulty.
- Bugfix: Mining Laser firing arcs were not being displayed.
- Modding: Updated the example mods to be compatible with Modern Cosmoteer. (Removed the Example Ship Library mod.)
- Modding: The "Restock Resources" feature in Creative Mode will now obey the 'InitToMaxResources' parameter of ResourceStorage and TypedResourceGrid components.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 12 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.11
