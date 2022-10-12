 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 12 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9701995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased star system size by 50%. (Now 75% of the original size.)
  • Tweaked galaxy map generation to have more variety of faction ships and stations in most star systems. (Does not affect existing saves.)
  • When replacing a storage room with another storage room, any shared storage tiles will now keep their resource designations.
  • It is no longer possible to hyper-jump to a station when wanted by that station's faction.
  • The itemized expense report shown when hovering the cursor over the "MAKE IT SO" button will now display the cost to purchase any missing resources.
  • Added a congratulatory popup message upon achieving "Legendary" (10000) fame.
  • Added "Reset Crew" option to the ship hamburger menu in Creative Mode which will teleport all crew back to their starting stations.
  • Spanish translation updates.
  • Bugfix: Crash when deconstructing parts while playing Career mode on Builder difficulty.
  • Bugfix: Mining Laser firing arcs were not being displayed.
  • Modding: Updated the example mods to be compatible with Modern Cosmoteer. (Removed the Example Ship Library mod.)
  • Modding: The "Restock Resources" feature in Creative Mode will now obey the 'InitToMaxResources' parameter of ResourceStorage and TypedResourceGrid components.

