Settlement Survival update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix（alpha version）-v0.85.318.147

Share · View all patches · Build 9701892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Bugfixs:

  • Fixed an issue where the trade sale list was empty
  • Added display icons for resource point bonuses for quarry and mine buildings

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
  • Game Saves Compatibility
    In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
    We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
  • Warning
    In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

Depot 1509512
