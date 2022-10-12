Copy Kitty Version 3.3

Hello again! It's been 2 years since the last update, and we've mostly been working on our new game, Sunfluffs! A game's development is never finished though, and we've built up a lot of small changes we wanted to make over the past few years.
Big changes
- Steam Deck compatibility
- Added gamepad button graphics (Xbox, PS4, Switch, Steam Deck)
- Better control config screen
- New character select art
Smaller stuff
- World 12 for Savant plays Blackberry instead of Tangerine
- Text readability is improved
- Shadow Joust hitbox bug fixed
- Small balancing adjustments to certain Yoggvals
- Fixed start-of-level iframes being different on a first play than a restart in some levels
- Fixed a certain checkpoint trigger so you can't skip segments with the "Restart from Checkpoint" button
- Custom boss Disaro can't be easily stunlocked with up-kicks anymore
- Phoenix Yoggval can't be softlocked by using an emote between phases
- Sound adjustments (like on Thremnats) to make it not overlap weirdly if a lot play at once
- Boki's final boss has various graphical tweaks for readability, and slight balance changes
- Fortress Virs core phase lasers are slightly easier
- Speedrun Mode now properly saves W12 hard mode times
If you find any major bugs with the update, Twitter or Discord are the fastest ways to get in contact.
Changed files in this update