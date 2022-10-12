Copy Kitty Version 3.3

Hello again! It's been 2 years since the last update, and we've mostly been working on our new game, Sunfluffs! A game's development is never finished though, and we've built up a lot of small changes we wanted to make over the past few years.

Big changes

Steam Deck compatibility

Added gamepad button graphics (Xbox, PS4, Switch, Steam Deck)

Better control config screen

New character select art

Smaller stuff

World 12 for Savant plays Blackberry instead of Tangerine

Text readability is improved

Shadow Joust hitbox bug fixed

Small balancing adjustments to certain Yoggvals

Fixed start-of-level iframes being different on a first play than a restart in some levels

Fixed a certain checkpoint trigger so you can't skip segments with the "Restart from Checkpoint" button

Custom boss Disaro can't be easily stunlocked with up-kicks anymore

Phoenix Yoggval can't be softlocked by using an emote between phases

Sound adjustments (like on Thremnats) to make it not overlap weirdly if a lot play at once

Boki's final boss has various graphical tweaks for readability, and slight balance changes

Fortress Virs core phase lasers are slightly easier

Speedrun Mode now properly saves W12 hard mode times

If you find any major bugs with the update, Twitter or Discord are the fastest ways to get in contact.