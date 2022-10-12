- Updated plr_hacksaw_event to fix the Headless Horsemann not being visible
Team Fortress 2 update for 12 October 2022
ClientVersion 7577680
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View TF2 game tracking changes `cb755614be` for this build on GitHub
TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
Extra notes