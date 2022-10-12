 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Team Fortress 2 update for 12 October 2022

ClientVersion 7577680

Share · View all patches · Build 9701521 · Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated plr_hacksaw_event to fix the Headless Horsemann not being visible

Extra notes

View TF2 game tracking changes `cb755614be` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link