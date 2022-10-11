Ver. 1.0.7

[Features]
Now you can remove unwanted words from the dictionary (ESC >> Options >> Add a word)
[Added words]
- ramen
- oodle
- stygian
- loupe(-s)
- lich(-s)
[Censored words]
ki*e(-s) was added to the censored list.
[Bug fixes]
Now the game cannot be softlocked after closing the removal service.
You receive a starting bonus if your previous run with the selected character was successful.
[Balance]
Level 3 difficulty now equals to the old Level 2 difficulty
Level 4 = old Level 3
Level 5 = old Level 4
Level 2 is slightly easier now.
[Interface]
Enemy intention “Intends to destroy… in the deck” changed to “Intends to destroy… in your draw pile”
