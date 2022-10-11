Ver. 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9701161 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 23:46:11 UTC by Wendy

[Features]

Now you can remove unwanted words from the dictionary (ESC >> Options >> Add a word)

[Added words]

ramen

oodle

stygian

loupe(-s)

lich(-s)

[Censored words]

ki*e(-s) was added to the censored list.

[Bug fixes]

Now the game cannot be softlocked after closing the removal service.

You receive a starting bonus if your previous run with the selected character was successful.

[Balance]

Level 3 difficulty now equals to the old Level 2 difficulty

Level 4 = old Level 3

Level 5 = old Level 4

Level 2 is slightly easier now.

[Interface]

Enemy intention “Intends to destroy… in the deck” changed to “Intends to destroy… in your draw pile”