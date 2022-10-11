 Skip to content

Words Can Kill update for 11 October 2022

Ver. 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9701161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Features]
Now you can remove unwanted words from the dictionary (ESC >> Options >> Add a word)

[Added words]

  • ramen
  • oodle
  • stygian
  • loupe(-s)
  • lich(-s)

[Censored words]
ki*e(-s) was added to the censored list.

[Bug fixes]
Now the game cannot be softlocked after closing the removal service.
You receive a starting bonus if your previous run with the selected character was successful.

[Balance]
Level 3 difficulty now equals to the old Level 2 difficulty
Level 4 = old Level 3
Level 5 = old Level 4
Level 2 is slightly easier now.

[Interface]
Enemy intention “Intends to destroy… in the deck” changed to “Intends to destroy… in your draw pile”

