- Fixed a bug that would lock certain parts of the game if a Mushroom Spirit was placed on a tile with only 1 valid trap tile.
- Fixed an issue with enemies being able to walk on the shrine's tile when restarting the game.
- Fixed a bug where the Laser Spirit would reset to tier 1 after purchasing the cloning upgrade. This issue happens when you purchase the upgrade and the wave ends without you placing the clone. This causes the game to save without a valid location for the clone. If this scenario happens then the game will prompt you to place the clone when reloading that checkpoint
- Fixed an issue where Laser Spirit's clones would stay blue after reloading checkpoints
- Fixed an issue where the upgrade tree in the hallowed grounds would not initialize upgrades for the first spirit selected
- Fixed a typo with the gluttony shrine. The shrine gives 2.5% increased damage per 100 souls rather than 10%
- Changed the description of the anarchy steam achievements. These upgrades are awarded upon completing maps on full anarchy (Anarchy 7)
Spirits of the Hellements update for 11 October 2022
1.2.4 - Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update