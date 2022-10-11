 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spirits of the Hellements update for 11 October 2022

1.2.4 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9700762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that would lock certain parts of the game if a Mushroom Spirit was placed on a tile with only 1 valid trap tile.
  • Fixed an issue with enemies being able to walk on the shrine's tile when restarting the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the Laser Spirit would reset to tier 1 after purchasing the cloning upgrade. This issue happens when you purchase the upgrade and the wave ends without you placing the clone. This causes the game to save without a valid location for the clone. If this scenario happens then the game will prompt you to place the clone when reloading that checkpoint
  • Fixed an issue where Laser Spirit's clones would stay blue after reloading checkpoints
  • Fixed an issue where the upgrade tree in the hallowed grounds would not initialize upgrades for the first spirit selected
  • Fixed a typo with the gluttony shrine. The shrine gives 2.5% increased damage per 100 souls rather than 10%
  • Changed the description of the anarchy steam achievements. These upgrades are awarded upon completing maps on full anarchy (Anarchy 7)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1742611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link