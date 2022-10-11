Hello everyone!
Car Dealership Simulator 0.5 Update
[Fixes and Content]
- Fixed some license plates of some vehicles.
- Tool keys changed, and new tools added.
(You can't do it without the tools!)
(1. Button - Wash)
(2. Button - Foam)
(3. Button - Car Polish)
(4. Button - Color Control)
(5. Button - Wheel Gun)
- Fixed 300th day achievement.
- Added car polish system.
- Added hand models to character.
- Car wash system has been changed. (It is set to foam first, then wash.)
- Car gallery font changed.
- Garage interior textures have been changed.
- Added brightness to interior lights.
Changed files in this update