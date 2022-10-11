 Skip to content

Car Dealership Simulator update for 11 October 2022

Car Dealership Simulator 0.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

[Fixes and Content]

  • Fixed some license plates of some vehicles.
  • Tool keys changed, and new tools added.
    (You can't do it without the tools!)

(1. Button - Wash)
(2. Button - Foam)
(3. Button - Car Polish)
(4. Button - Color Control)
(5. Button - Wheel Gun)

  • Fixed 300th day achievement.
  • Added car polish system.
  • Added hand models to character.
  • Car wash system has been changed. (It is set to foam first, then wash.)
  • Car gallery font changed.
  • Garage interior textures have been changed.
  • Added brightness to interior lights.



