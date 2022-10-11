 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 11 October 2022

Alpha 6.0.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9700503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick patch.

  • Fixed a small memory leak.
  • Fixed action cards not working properly.
  • Fixed the 'surrounded' level modifier not applying to the first wave.
  • Fixed an issue with the lose music not playing properly.

