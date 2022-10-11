Alpha 6.0.3 Patch

Another quick patch.
- Fixed a small memory leak.
- Fixed action cards not working properly.
- Fixed the 'surrounded' level modifier not applying to the first wave.
- Fixed an issue with the lose music not playing properly.
