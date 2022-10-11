- The planets on the level introduction screen are now animated.
- When Wilford is shot by a wasp, he no longer appears in the game twice afterwards.
- The music for the level introduction was much too loud and has been reduced.
Wilford - Deep Underground update for 11 October 2022
Animated planets + fixes
