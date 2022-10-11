 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 11 October 2022

Animated planets + fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9700498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The planets on the level introduction screen are now animated.
  • When Wilford is shot by a wasp, he no longer appears in the game twice afterwards.
  • The music for the level introduction was much too loud and has been reduced.

Changed files in this update

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link