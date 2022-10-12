 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soundodger 2 update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9700484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've resolved an issue with certain players that would softlock their game when attempting to view the main levels. Should be fixed!

♥Bean

Changed files in this update

Soundodger 2 Content Depot 1400911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link