Hotfix 0.4.1

We've resolved an issue with certain players that would softlock their game when attempting to view the main levels. Should be fixed!
♥Bean
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've resolved an issue with certain players that would softlock their game when attempting to view the main levels. Should be fixed!
♥Bean
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update