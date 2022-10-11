 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 11 October 2022

UI, Gameplay & bugs - Update 0.5.4.5e

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revamped Ships Menu, animated ships (still a work in progress)
  • UI changes, better buttons and colors
  • Combo Popup ingame
  • Small fixes and tweaks on the missiles

