- Revamped Ships Menu, animated ships (still a work in progress)
- UI changes, better buttons and colors
- Combo Popup ingame
- Small fixes and tweaks on the missiles
Alcyon Infinity update for 11 October 2022
UI, Gameplay & bugs - Update 0.5.4.5e
