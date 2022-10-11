 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadland 4000 update for 11 October 2022

Small Update October 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9700409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Unholy Power perk was not working properly.
  • Unholy Power now requires 8 slays to proc up from 7
  • Dressers now contain slightly less equipment such as rings of armor, switchblades, etc. Dressers now sometimes contain cans of beans.
  • Fixed a bug where the Blob Queen did not count as a mythical unit, not granting its achievement and being able to spawn multiple times.
  • Updated the Chef’s hat and Cleaver’s item descriptions. Fixed the cleaver saying it would give + 3 damage, implying 4 damage total.
  • Mutant strength perk now counts as a mutation

Changed files in this update

Depot 1923071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1923072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link