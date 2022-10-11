Small Update October 11

- Fixed a bug where the Unholy Power perk was not working properly.
- Unholy Power now requires 8 slays to proc up from 7
- Dressers now contain slightly less equipment such as rings of armor, switchblades, etc. Dressers now sometimes contain cans of beans.
- Fixed a bug where the Blob Queen did not count as a mythical unit, not granting its achievement and being able to spawn multiple times.
- Updated the Chef’s hat and Cleaver’s item descriptions. Fixed the cleaver saying it would give + 3 damage, implying 4 damage total.
- Mutant strength perk now counts as a mutation
Deadland 4000 update for 11 October 2022
