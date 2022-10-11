Queen's Wish 2: The Tormentor v1.0.2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9700383 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 20:39:10 UTC by Wendy

We've released a major patch for our indie, retro RPG Queen's Wish 2. It fixes a wide variety of issues, major and minor.

Added cheat code “pleasedontsteal”. Resets all theft levels back to 0, in case the Ro are mad at you. Press Shift-D to enter a cheat code.

A rare case where the Geld Nad test could be broken has been fixed.

A bug that kept you from starting combat when no foes are around has been fixed.

Puzzle boards will no longer misbehave when you select an empty space first.

A final confrontation has been made a little easier.

It is no longer possible for the Mistglen final fight to get stuck as peaceful.

When you end the game early, you don’t learn as much about what was REALLY going on.

Many other tweaks, typo corrections, and exploit fixes.

Thank you everyone who has supported the game!