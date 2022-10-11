 Skip to content

Queen's Wish 2: The Tormentor update for 11 October 2022

Queen's Wish 2: The Tormentor v1.0.2 is out!

Build 9700383

We've released a major patch for our indie, retro RPG Queen's Wish 2. It fixes a wide variety of issues, major and minor.

  • Added cheat code “pleasedontsteal”. Resets all theft levels back to 0, in case the Ro are mad at you. Press Shift-D to enter a cheat code.
  • A rare case where the Geld Nad test could be broken has been fixed.
  • A bug that kept you from starting combat when no foes are around has been fixed.
  • Puzzle boards will no longer misbehave when you select an empty space first.
  • A final confrontation has been made a little easier.
  • It is no longer possible for the Mistglen final fight to get stuck as peaceful.
  • When you end the game early, you don’t learn as much about what was REALLY going on.
  • Many other tweaks, typo corrections, and exploit fixes.

Thank you everyone who has supported the game!

