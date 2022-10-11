- added/replaced two locations
- reduced player sprint speed
- added two additional adrenaline shots
- AI Improvement (added turn around when looking on wall, less linear search)
- replaced some drawers and items spawn locations
- fixed AI walk in place
- increased taser shot visibility/loudness
- added gamepad alternative interaction/use button (left trigger)
- minor bug fixes
Shadelight update for 11 October 2022
Update 1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update