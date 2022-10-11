 Skip to content

Shadelight update for 11 October 2022

Update 1.2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added/replaced two locations
  • reduced player sprint speed
  • added two additional adrenaline shots
  • AI Improvement (added turn around when looking on wall, less linear search)
  • replaced some drawers and items spawn locations
  • fixed AI walk in place
  • increased taser shot visibility/loudness
  • added gamepad alternative interaction/use button (left trigger)
  • minor bug fixes

