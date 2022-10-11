Version 1.7.9 released!

2022/10/12 SteamVR Build-226 Version 1.7.9b Release Note
- A new stage on Lake Kyoto has been added.
- A new character [MUSASHI] has been added.
- Special events that can be played throughout the year have been added to the Seasonal Events.
- More characters can be partnered in missions.
- In serving during swing shots, it is now possible to serve by tossing without locking the target.
- You can now play against stage bosses in practice matches.
- Adjusted the character's strong and weak courts.
- Fixed a problem with drop shots not hitting properly.
- The change of the ball when serving has been made stronger.
- Optimization has been performed to reduce processing load and load time.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
