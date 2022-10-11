 Skip to content

CYBER TENNIS update for 11 October 2022

Version 1.7.9 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9699806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022/10/12 SteamVR Build-226 Version 1.7.9b Release Note

  1. A new stage on Lake Kyoto has been added.
  2. A new character [MUSASHI] has been added.
  3. Special events that can be played throughout the year have been added to the Seasonal Events.
  4. More characters can be partnered in missions.
  5. In serving during swing shots, it is now possible to serve by tossing without locking the target.
  6. You can now play against stage bosses in practice matches.
  7. Adjusted the character's strong and weak courts.
  8. Fixed a problem with drop shots not hitting properly.
  9. The change of the ball when serving has been made stronger.
  10. Optimization has been performed to reduce processing load and load time.
  11. Fixed other minor bugs.
    .
