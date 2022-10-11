 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 11 October 2022

Showing device specific art and New update for fusion bombs in towers

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 11 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The respective button art for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch controllers is now displayed.

You can upgrade the fusion bomb to level 2. It has:

  • +15 damage;
    • 5 range;
  • 2 seconds faster to explode again.;
  • $6000.

