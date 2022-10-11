- Fixed a bug that cause the upgrade beacon menu to display the wrong level up text
- Fixed a bug that would cause the progress bar, above the timer, to desync from the actual timer after 5 minutes
Gunlocked update for 11 October 2022
Hotfix v.0.85b
