 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunlocked update for 11 October 2022

Hotfix v.0.85b

Share · View all patches · Build 9699363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that cause the upgrade beacon menu to display the wrong level up text
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the progress bar, above the timer, to desync from the actual timer after 5 minutes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1512481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link