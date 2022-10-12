AFE: HARDCORE AND PATHOGEN PATCH 1.0.5.103095

PATCH 1.0.5.103095
We have made the following changes:
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- The C34F3 Hamsa Null Compensator attachment now works as intended with projectile-based weapons.
AUDIO
- PATHOGEN: Fixed an issue with some of Esther's intel dialogue.
- Fixed an issue with charge guns (such as the P.649 HEL) that could cause their audio and vfx to stay active forever when attempting to fire them without enough ammo.
CHALLENGE CARDS
- PATHOGEN: The "Maybe We Got 'Em Demoralized" Challenge Card now affects Brutes as intended.
- Fixed an issue with the "Stuck Magazine" Challenge Card where players were unable to shoot their gun, reload, or swap weapons if they had less than the minimum amount of ammo required for a charge in their clip.
CLASS KITS, ABILITIES, & PERKS
- RECON: The heal bonus from the "Adrenaline Rush" Perk will now apply to the entire team.
- Fixed an issue with the fit of the Feminine Classic Elite costume.
ENEMIES
- PATHOGEN:Mutated Runners, Pathogen Blights, and the Pathogen Queen from the Pathogen DLC now count towards progress for Pathogen specific TacOps.
MATCHMAKING
- Fixed an issue where players would occasionally be unable to lock their matchmaking group after abandoning a mission.
- Fixed an issue where invalid profiles on a player's block list could prevent them from playing online.
MODES
- HARDCORE: Fixed an issue where Hardcore characters were not correctly ended following a complete team failure in Point Defense.
- PRESTIGE: Fixed an issue where Prestige Mode was not unlocking properly on first login for Hardcore characters if a Standard character had already unlocked it.
UI
- Fixed an issue where sometimes players were unable to see their teammate's Prestige Rank.
- Fixed an issue where player names with three or less characters were not displaying properly.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where certain melee attacks triggered a camera shake effect for the mission host.
- Fixed an issue where a player could lose the ability to swap weapons if they were swapping weapons while in the process of being downed.
- General fixes addressing some crashes on all platforms.
