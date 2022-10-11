Patch: Chibi CGs + Tooltip!

We've added a bunch of Chibi CGs, bringing the total to nine, three for each LI. If you've already finished the game and want to quickly unlock the CGs, check the gallery to get an idea of where the CG occurs. Flint has one CG in the prologue during the drinking scene, and the rest are on the main routes of each respective LI.

Additionally, we've added a tooltip so that when you hover over Carlota's personality meters, the name of each meter will appear over your mouse.