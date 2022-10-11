Hello travelers,
Here are the Asteroid: Pre-SEASON v1.1.3 patch notes!
- Added "Return to title screen" button accessible from the game menu. This will allow the player to easily return to the title screen without worrying about having to close the game. We took the opportunity to solve the problem related to the Options, previously not accessible during the game session and which could only be consulted from the main menu. For the moment it is still like this due to some compatibility problems with some settings: to change them during the session, just go back to the title screen, change the Options from the main menu and resume the adventure.
- Added system alerts regarding game updates and server-level maintenance.
- The "Survey" function has been added to the extended menu. This feature will allow players to receive free rewards by completing short user experience surveys. The surveys are fully localized in the English language. In the future, exclusive surveys may be proposed for specific geographic areas.
- The social icons of Alestore Inc. have been added to the main menu that refer to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Discord.
- Minor bugs fixed.
KNOWN ISSUES
- We are investigating a cursor problem. It would not correctly follow the position of the mouse pointer or the right analog stick (when using a controller) once it reached the edge of the screen, locking the cursor in that position for a short time.
COMING WITH THE NEXT PATCHES
- A graphic restyle of the main menu is foreseen.
- A modernization of the controller control system is planned, allowing the movement of the sticks at 360 ° instead of the only 8 directions available and improving the use of the control buttons.
- New ships are coming for purchase in the Shop.
- New Events are coming.
- Bug fixes found in development and reported by users.
We hope you will continue to enjoy Asteroid!
Changed files in this update