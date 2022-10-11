 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 11 October 2022

Stop sitting in the dark!

Build 9698744

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Lamppost, now you can light up your factory at night.
  • A new drop item has been added - Light bulbs, dropped from enemy robots, needed to create lampposts.
  • Building mix now drops as a drop from enemy buildings. As before, you can create your own.

