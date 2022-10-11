 Skip to content

Re-Spawn Tournament update for 11 October 2022

v0.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

[ADDED] Some more Pro Tips

[FIXED] Defect where multiple items in the server list were selected
[FIXED] Missing floors in Hangar prefabs
[FIXED] Defect where Proving Grounds landscape crashed the game

