Version 1.1.70 released as stable

Minor Features
- Added mod portal bookmarks to install mods gui
Bugfixes
- Fixed show-player-robots debug option would render lines for characters on other surfaces. more
- Fixed using incorrect sound settings when there is no configuration file.
- Fixed a crash related to teleporting spider vehicles with burner energy sources between surfaces.
- Fixed that the return value of some lualib noise functions didn't have the metatable for noise expression arithmetic. more
- Fixed simulation widgets showing savefiles trying to apply migrations in multiplayer. more
- Fixed upgrading pair of underground belt ghosts that makes them in reach would flip one of them without updating rotation point of nearby belts. more
- Fixed that logistic containers didn't deduplicate filters when importing them from untrusted sources which could crash the game. more
- Fixed a hard crash when a mod called deconstruct_area() with mismatched force and the player undid deconstruction of tiles. more
- Fixed highlight-box targeting entity not rendering before first update. more
- Fixed spider-remote would lose connection when spider changes surface. more
- Fixed SpidertronRemotePrototype was silently forcing stack size to 1 and not marking prototype as non stackable. more
- Fixed that sounds with fade_out_ticks would synchronize when pausing the game while the sounds are fading out. more
- Fixed idle sounds would synchronize when pausing the game. more
- Fixed idle sounds for accumulators not starting in certain scenarios. more
- Fixed idle sounds playing when they shouldn't for entities with max_sounds_per_type set.
- Fixed inserters not highlighting the entity they would pick up from if said entity is a ghost while the inserter is not. more
- Fixed a save's suggested save name not being updated when using non blocking saving. more
- Fixed a crash when GUI style errors are found during loading. more
- Fixed an item duplication when fast replacing underground belts with a damaged item. more
- Fixed that loader could get stuck when feeding a burner generator. more
- Fixed a crash when opening blueprint book item while tick is paused. more
- Fixed a unit group that is building a base could have all its members distracted and still build a base. more
Scripting
- Added LuaTechnology to LuaPlayer::opened.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::ammo_category read.
Changed files in this update