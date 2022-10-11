 Skip to content

Unity of Command II update for 11 October 2022

Hotfix 2022-10-11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • enable the fix for "Dark Game Screen" bug on AMD Cards

If you have this bug (Dark game screen on an AMD card) you need to subscribe to the "AMD Fix" mod:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2874016049

Cheers!

Unity of Command 2 Content Depot 809231
