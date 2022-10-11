Sea of Dreams Update - October 2022

Hello Everyone,
Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working on quality-of-life things.
The list of changes:
- The Sea of Dreams Launcher is now optionnal. Steam asks you to choose at launch whether you want to launch it or not (configuration tool). This allows us to delete a step when launching the game via Steam Deck or Big Screen.
- The Sea of Dreams Launcher main interface now support gamepad.
- Improved in-game floating texts that now displays the gamepad button rather than the keyboard letter.
- Engine update (Unity).
- The monsters now have a purple aura around them.
- Added the Dezeiraud logo at the launch of the game (loading screen).
- Fixed a user interface issue in the elevator for the French version.
Have a good month of October. Halloween is coming! The perfect time to board the Sea of Dreams.
And thank you again!
Changed files in this update