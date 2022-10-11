 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sea of Dreams update for 11 October 2022

Sea of Dreams Update - October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9698299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,
Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working on quality-of-life things.

The list of changes:

  • The Sea of Dreams Launcher is now optionnal. Steam asks you to choose at launch whether you want to launch it or not (configuration tool). This allows us to delete a step when launching the game via Steam Deck or Big Screen.
  • The Sea of Dreams Launcher main interface now support gamepad.
  • Improved in-game floating texts that now displays the gamepad button rather than the keyboard letter.
  • Engine update (Unity).
  • The monsters now have a purple aura around them.
  • Added the Dezeiraud logo at the launch of the game (loading screen).
  • Fixed a user interface issue in the elevator for the French version.

Have a good month of October. Halloween is coming! The perfect time to board the Sea of Dreams.
And thank you again!

Changed files in this update

Sea of Dreams Content Depot 1690211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link