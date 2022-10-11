Sea of Dreams Update - October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9698299 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 14:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working on quality-of-life things.

The list of changes:

The Sea of Dreams Launcher is now optionnal. Steam asks you to choose at launch whether you want to launch it or not (configuration tool). This allows us to delete a step when launching the game via Steam Deck or Big Screen.

The Sea of Dreams Launcher main interface now support gamepad.

Improved in-game floating texts that now displays the gamepad button rather than the keyboard letter.

Engine update (Unity).

The monsters now have a purple aura around them.

Added the Dezeiraud logo at the launch of the game (loading screen).

Fixed a user interface issue in the elevator for the French version.

Have a good month of October. Halloween is coming! The perfect time to board the Sea of Dreams.

And thank you again!