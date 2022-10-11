1.0.5 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Various typo corrections
- Fixes to a few spots where the narrator text didn't match the VO
- Fix pathing with Luka and Iggy at The Source.
- Disable walkie talkie in epilogue if you've already visited Rolo.
- Chill cop branch on The Chronicle is now drawn in completely the first time when you finish that branch.
Quality of Life Improvements
- Adding most recent save date/time to pause screen.
- Swapping "Exit" and "New Game" button position in settings so that "Exit" is at the bottom. Also making the "New Game" warning bigger and brighter.
- Support for back button to exit The Chronicle.
- Add ability to exit the museum video if already been viewed once.
- Gate going to town square in the epilogue if you haven't visited the treehouse yet.
- Fishing mini-game gives more info when all current bait/catch combos have been caught. Adding extra dialog when fishing is completed.
- Removal of ghost monkey at the end of the credits, which seemed to confuse people more than we'd expected.
Miscellaneous
- Minor music volume tweaks.
- Adding late Kickstarter backer survey names to the credits.
