Beacon Pines update for 11 October 2022

1.0.5 Patch

Build 9698196

1.0.5 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

  • Various typo corrections
  • Fixes to a few spots where the narrator text didn't match the VO
  • Fix pathing with Luka and Iggy at The Source.
  • Disable walkie talkie in epilogue if you've already visited Rolo.
  • Chill cop branch on The Chronicle is now drawn in completely the first time when you finish that branch.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Adding most recent save date/time to pause screen.
  • Swapping "Exit" and "New Game" button position in settings so that "Exit" is at the bottom. Also making the "New Game" warning bigger and brighter.
  • Support for back button to exit The Chronicle.
  • Add ability to exit the museum video if already been viewed once.
  • Gate going to town square in the epilogue if you haven't visited the treehouse yet.
  • Fishing mini-game gives more info when all current bait/catch combos have been caught. Adding extra dialog when fishing is completed.
  • Removal of ghost monkey at the end of the credits, which seemed to confuse people more than we'd expected.

Miscellaneous

  • Minor music volume tweaks.
  • Adding late Kickstarter backer survey names to the credits.

