[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.11 Update Announcement

- New Jianghu Martial Arts:
[Being - chariot - poison arrow] The escort chariot has a 30% chance of poisoning the target with a general attack
[Be - chariot - disarm] 12% chance to disarm the target when the escort chariot attacks commonly
[Be - chariot - unload power] The escort chariot has a 100% chance to make the target attack - 25%
[Been - chariot - bomber] Trigger chance of escort chariot's active skill+21%
[quilt - chariot - pentagram bead] The escort chariot gains the active skill and has a 24% chance to trigger. It causes 130% damage to 3 units and recovers 15% durability of the damage caused. Cool down for 3 rounds
[Being - chariot - half stepping] The escort chariot gains the assault skill and has a 24% chance to trigger it. After a general attack, it causes 100% damage to the target and has a 50% chance to charm him, lasting for 1 round
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug that the [chariot mechanism hand] icon color does not match the grade
- Fixed the bug that the animation would get stuck when individual players opened the team editing interface
- Fixed the bug of [Skill - Stone Cutting and Mountain Cutting] 8/9 critical damage error
- Fixed the bug that tips will not disappear when right clicking to exit the chariot in the fight
- Fixed the bug that the [Skill - Three Inch Tongue] skill did not work normally
- Fixed the bug of abnormal map switching caused by data errors in the archive
- Fixed the bug that data errors in the archive caused the time to stop moving
- Fixed a bug that caused individual characters to be unable to wear equipment normally due to data errors in the archive
- Fixed the bug that [No Reckless Disaster/Speed/Power/A]'s target description was wrong in the war report
- Fixed the bug that the external revenue of the previous version was not settled normally
- Fixed the bug that the skill to increase the silver reward for escorting goods of the category of [Exotic Goods] did not work normally
