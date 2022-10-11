 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 11 October 2022

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.11 Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9698047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. New Jianghu Martial Arts:
    [Being - chariot - poison arrow] The escort chariot has a 30% chance of poisoning the target with a general attack
    [Be - chariot - disarm] 12% chance to disarm the target when the escort chariot attacks commonly
    [Be - chariot - unload power] The escort chariot has a 100% chance to make the target attack - 25%
    [Been - chariot - bomber] Trigger chance of escort chariot's active skill+21%
    [quilt - chariot - pentagram bead] The escort chariot gains the active skill and has a 24% chance to trigger. It causes 130% damage to 3 units and recovers 15% durability of the damage caused. Cool down for 3 rounds
    [Being - chariot - half stepping] The escort chariot gains the assault skill and has a 24% chance to trigger it. After a general attack, it causes 100% damage to the target and has a 50% chance to charm him, lasting for 1 round

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug that the [chariot mechanism hand] icon color does not match the grade
  2. Fixed the bug that the animation would get stuck when individual players opened the team editing interface
  3. Fixed the bug of [Skill - Stone Cutting and Mountain Cutting] 8/9 critical damage error
  4. Fixed the bug that tips will not disappear when right clicking to exit the chariot in the fight
  5. Fixed the bug that the [Skill - Three Inch Tongue] skill did not work normally
  6. Fixed the bug of abnormal map switching caused by data errors in the archive
  7. Fixed the bug that data errors in the archive caused the time to stop moving
  8. Fixed a bug that caused individual characters to be unable to wear equipment normally due to data errors in the archive
  9. Fixed the bug that [No Reckless Disaster/Speed/Power/A]'s target description was wrong in the war report
  10. Fixed the bug that the external revenue of the previous version was not settled normally
  11. Fixed the bug that the skill to increase the silver reward for escorting goods of the category of [Exotic Goods] did not work normally

