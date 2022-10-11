 Skip to content

Lost In Fantaland update for 11 October 2022

Hotfix 20221011

Build 9697900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New：
Colored Keywords on cards

Bug Fix：
Crash by Item ‘Pay to Win’ and card Inferno Firestorm
Wrong effect and description of Fire Spirits
Wrong translation: card descriptions, keywords, values, etc.

