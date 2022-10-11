Hotfix 20221011

New：
Colored Keywords on cards
Bug Fix：
Crash by Item ‘Pay to Win’ and card Inferno Firestorm
Wrong effect and description of Fire Spirits
Wrong translation: card descriptions, keywords, values, etc.
