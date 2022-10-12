v1.8.10 Patch

Hello Galactic Survivalists!

Autumn is here and the forests are becoming a little more colorful again. "Colorful" is also one of the keywords for the current update 1.8.10!

While the programming team has focused on bug fixing, Art & Design have set out to make Empyrion even more colorful in some details - or rather to give YOU the possibilities to do so. For example, you can now use theColor & Texture tool to paint the thruster flares independently of the actual thruster block. The same applies to deco consoles with hologram elements!

By the way, you can now also copy colors and textures with the tool. And if you have a block in your hand you can copy complete blocks in CREATIVE mode.

For the current version, the content team has looked into the feedback of the game start tutorial and made first adjustments. Among other things, the 'Info Count' in the Escape Pod area has been reduced. Also, there is now a mini-tutorial at game start, in case you activate the Robinson protocol. To further reduce the popup count, information that was previously given in some pop ups has been moved directly to the hover info cards of the respective devices and items.

All changes can be found in the changelog below.

In general, as always:

PS: Please note: Since we have changed numerous text passages in the game (items as well as text hints), not all entries have been translated back to all languages yet. Newly added entries have been provided with an automatic pre-translation (DE,FR,IT,ES,RU) which might still be in need of revision in parts. On this topic, respectively the general handling of the translations, we will announce something in the next few weeks. At this point we would also like to thank again all those who have fought their way through this mountain of tens of thousands of entries in the past. Your efforts are highly appreciated! :)

v1.8.10 B3881

Change log:

Creativity:

Thruster ‘flames’ can now be colored via the color & texture tool. To do this first select a color then aim the color & texture tool at the flame of the thruster to change the color independently from the rest of the thruster block.

Holographic deco blocks can now have the holo display color changed

Now you can select texture/color with CTRL-RMB when pointing at a block.

CTRL-RMB also now copies the block attributes if the current slot has a stack of blocks. In Creative Mode the block type is also copied

Other Changes:

Volumetric lighting is now connected to Atmosphere fog & weather. The intensity will automatically adjust depending on the amount of fog in the environment & which weather type is active.

Changed EasyAntiCheat to Epic games version.

Added Bool for Dialogue state for accessibility:

The new flag that needs to be put into BlocksConfig.ecf to the NPC dialogue block is named "DialogueSingleUserAccess"

DialogueSingleUserAccess: false

The new flag that needs to be put into BlocksConfig.ecf to the NPC dialogue block is named "DialogueSingleUserAccess" HtmlWindow: added a new tag %CONTENT_DIR% that will get replaced with the directory of the Content folder so you can access ingame data. %CONTENT_DIR% can be used much like %SHARED_DATA%

Added ‘TribalAnvil’ to Tribal Deco block group

Added missing database variables to Dialogues Example File

Added info about new shield parameters to blocksconfig and intemsconfig.

Updated hover info cards stats: coloring highlights, eg Airtight: No = No is now red

Updated hover info cards description texts info content and visuals (Start items, Surivial Constructor items, devices/items relevant for HV/BA microtorials)

Localization: added pre-translated texts to all NEW entries added with 1.8.10 (DE,FR,IT,ES,RU); Please report issues (formatting/loca) with a screenshot in our forums; note: follow us on upcoming updates on how to help/contribute to/handling of the game loca in the next weeks!

Changed wording of Exploration Token message when finding iron, copper, silicon the first time to reduce confusion of new players about ET usage.

Changed: Akua: Only Survival Tool and Flashlight drop around the escape pod (the other items are placed in the players inventory); No change to Skillon, Masperon and Ningues

Changed: Picking up the Survival Tool does not autostart a video anymore. (Video Manual added as consumable item)

Changed: ‘Getting Started’ Video does not start automatically anymore (see below)

Changed: Deactivated text-intensive popups for PDA, Techtree and Inventory (basic info are move to startup mission)

Changed: Added short linear mission on game start when accepting Robinson Protocol

Changed: deactivated dialogue popup pointing player towards the Obelisk

Changed: deactivated auto-start of HV and BA building Tutorials. Player is now given a ‘consumable’ item to start both tutorials whenever he wants. (No changes made to actual micro-tutorials yet)

Changed drop model of Flashlight and Survival Tool to Small Container (until drop-visibility of 'models' is improved for 'high grass')

Added info about regrow of harvestable plants to 'Raw Food & Perish Time' message popup (picking plant protein)

Added info about placing terrain-placeables onto the toolbar before placing.

Added popup-message info of BA/HV micro tutorials also to the PDA > Action Description

Fixes:

Resource icon of Carbon does not display on map side panels

Light barrier distance slider resets itself if the size is setup to =<4

Players can run underwater whilst holding weapons/tools.

Camera shaking while crouching whilst the jetpack is on in space

POIs taken over by players still have dialogues that can be triggered on them

Blocks with Dialogue Class in config always show popup on PlayerStructure

Spotlight slope have wrong collision model

Blueprints with "cockpit 6, cockpit 6 (armored), cockpit 6 (Legacy)" will be missing a cockpit when spawned in <- You will need to place a new cockpit in the BP then overwrite it for this to work

Large Minigun Drones weapon can get stuck

Fixed: Some Stock Prefabs spawned without Cockpit (cockpit 6)

Turrets rendering range was too low

