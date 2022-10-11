- Fixed a bug with the endless resurrection.
- Fixed the localization for sorceress description.
Join our Discord to give me more feedback: https://discord.com/channels/948973846000701571/948975050722246688
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Join our Discord to give me more feedback: https://discord.com/channels/948973846000701571/948975050722246688
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update