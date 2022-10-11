 Skip to content

Crimson Dawn update for 11 October 2022

Hotfixes

  • Fixed a bug with the endless resurrection.
  • Fixed the localization for sorceress description.

Join our Discord to give me more feedback: https://discord.com/channels/948973846000701571/948975050722246688

