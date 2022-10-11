Patch 1.0.7

Patch Notes:
Additions:
- Changed description of the Pizza Oven to indicate if it's hot or cold.
Minor Improvements:
- Added tooltips when hovering over skills that display experience, skill points and how to level up each skill.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Brown Olive Bush giving green olives when harvested.
- Fixed missing colliders on the old pizzeria in the village.
- Fixed graphical error on the Coffee Table model.
- Fixed time not pausing when the settings panel is open.
- Fixed error where the player could interact with other items while sitting on a bench.
