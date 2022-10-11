 Skip to content

Nonno Lorenzo update for 11 October 2022

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Discord Server Link

Patch Notes:

Additions:

  • Changed description of the Pizza Oven to indicate if it's hot or cold.

Minor Improvements:

  • Added tooltips when hovering over skills that display experience, skill points and how to level up each skill.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Brown Olive Bush giving green olives when harvested.
  • Fixed missing colliders on the old pizzeria in the village.
  • Fixed graphical error on the Coffee Table model.
  • Fixed time not pausing when the settings panel is open.
  • Fixed error where the player could interact with other items while sitting on a bench.

