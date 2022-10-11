 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 11 October 2022

Optimization And Repair

View all patches · Build 9697085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  1. Add the prompt that stores can quickly sell by pressing and holding the button
  2. Slow down the loss of time line
  3. Prompt for adding esc closing and closing mode to the video recorder
  4. Shorten planting cycle
  5. Display the current status when the mouse moves to the crops
  6. Shift and mouse can switch running
  7. The color of the watered land can be deepened
  8. Add NPC location and task red dot tips to the small map
  9. You can talk to the heifer at any time
  10. You can buy earthworms from the boy (the daily quantity depends on the mood of the boy...)

Bug fixes:

  1. Repaired and pushed back to the house by Brother Shugen
  2. The windows of the butcher's house are not refreshed according to the time period
  3. Fix that the dialog box does not disappear after playing the ending
  4. Fix the problem that the cable car does not refresh the scene across time periods
  5. The repair dialog box does not disappear, causing the map unable to interact
  6. Repair the interruption of the plot caused by the dialog box in the plot
  7. Fix the bug of Aunt Mei's plot
  8. Repair smoking for continuous use
  9. Repair the video recorder worn out due to adaptation
  10. Fix the story of the Mid Autumn Festival. The fox appears at the top

