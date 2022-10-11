Optimization And Repair

Optimization:
- Add the prompt that stores can quickly sell by pressing and holding the button
- Slow down the loss of time line
- Prompt for adding esc closing and closing mode to the video recorder
- Shorten planting cycle
- Display the current status when the mouse moves to the crops
- Shift and mouse can switch running
- The color of the watered land can be deepened
- Add NPC location and task red dot tips to the small map
- You can talk to the heifer at any time
- You can buy earthworms from the boy (the daily quantity depends on the mood of the boy...)
Bug fixes:
- Repaired and pushed back to the house by Brother Shugen
- The windows of the butcher's house are not refreshed according to the time period
- Fix that the dialog box does not disappear after playing the ending
- Fix the problem that the cable car does not refresh the scene across time periods
- The repair dialog box does not disappear, causing the map unable to interact
- Repair the interruption of the plot caused by the dialog box in the plot
- Fix the bug of Aunt Mei's plot
- Repair smoking for continuous use
- Repair the video recorder worn out due to adaptation
- Fix the story of the Mid Autumn Festival. The fox appears at the top
Changed files in this update