 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idiotic The Game update for 11 October 2022

Call me "mr hotfix man" because here's another hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9696850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed white suits running backwards, now they come up at ya, shoot once and then run away facing the right direction
  • fixed weapons not affected by the ADS and looking far away when aiming (also aligned some to the center)
  • fixed key binding sometimes removing the opposite key (aka "moving forward and backwards now use the same key and you have nothing to do about it" is no more!)
  • added a reset key binding button
  • forgor :skull: to change the buttons' text to the key bound so that's coming next update. Too bad I remembered this only after I started writing the patch notes and set the build to live
  • added a class called PP_Controller and giggled a lot. This won't affect the game in any way as this hasn't been implemented into the main game but I want y'all to know it's in the files now

Changed files in this update

IDIOTIC Content Depot 1746521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link