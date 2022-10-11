Call me "mr hotfix man" because here's another hotfix!

- fixed white suits running backwards, now they come up at ya, shoot once and then run away facing the right direction
- fixed weapons not affected by the ADS and looking far away when aiming (also aligned some to the center)
- fixed key binding sometimes removing the opposite key (aka "moving forward and backwards now use the same key and you have nothing to do about it" is no more!)
- added a reset key binding button
- forgor :skull: to change the buttons' text to the key bound so that's coming next update. Too bad I remembered this only after I started writing the patch notes and set the build to live
- added a class called PP_Controller and giggled a lot. This won't affect the game in any way as this hasn't been implemented into the main game but I want y'all to know it's in the files now
